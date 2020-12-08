Billboards urge MUSC to stop using live animals in surgery residency program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling on the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to end the use of live animals in its general surgery residency program.

The group, which is a national nonprofit with over 12,000 physician members, sent a letter to MUSC’s dean of the College of Medicine, and has commissioned two billboards to engage the public.

The billboards read “Does MUSC Think You’re a Pig? Stop Using Animals To Teach Human Medicine” and directs people to southcarolinadeservesbetter.org.

One billboard will be in North Charleston on Rivers Avenue at Rebecca Street, and the other is a mobile billboard that will drive around MUSC all day on December 10.

MUSC is one of what is estimated to be a small group of general surgery residencies in the US that uses live pigs to practice procedures.

According to The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, over 75% “of surveyed general surgery residencies in the US use only nonanimal methods, like medical simulators and cadavers.”

In addition to the ethical concerns of using live animals, The Physicians Committee argues that pigs are not suitable substitutes for human surgery practice:

“Compared to the human body, pigs have smaller torsos, lighter limbs, and thicker skin. There are also important differences in the anatomy of the head and neck, internal organs, rib cage, blood vessels, and the airway.”

Better options, according to the group, include human cadavers and human-based medical simulators.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine concludes that “continued animal use by MUSC is unjustifiable” and is urging MUSC to take the opportunity “to make [its] surgery training more humane and more consistent with national standards.”