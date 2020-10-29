Bio-threat surveillance company bringing over 400 new jobs to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vigilent Labs on Thursday announced a plans to open a COVID-19 test manufacturing facility at the Charleston Navy Yard, injecting over $104.6 million into the local economy.

The operation is expected to bring over 400 new jobs to Lowcountry residents.

The health and medical technology company specializes in providing “unique solutions to the detection, identification, and assessment of health and bio-threats.”

The Navy Yard facility will serve as the company’s headquarters.

Operations are expected to begin in December. The location will specialize in producing rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits, which produce “fast and accurate results in seven to ten minutes.”

The company is working with readySC to recruit and train employees.