Bishop at St. Andrews Church recovering from COVID-19, now off ventilator

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders at St. Andrews Church in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village are on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19.

Parishioners of the church received a letter on March 19 advising them that three church leaders were experiencing symptoms of the virus, one of which had already tested positive.

The church’s Bishop, Steve Wood, is one of those who fell ill and was eventually placed on a ventilator.

Church officials say Bishop Wood is breathing on his own and is now off that ventilator.

Two associate rectos are also recovering after being diagnosed.