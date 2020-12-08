Bishop England moves to virtual learning on Wednesday, all after school activities cancelled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop England High School on Tuesday announced that it is returning to virtual learning Wednesday, December 9 and has canceled all after school activities “due to several students testing positive for COVID-19.”

The decision was made Monday, following officials being advised of another student testing positive for COVID-19.

Principal Patrick Finneran sent a letter to parents assuring them that “the school followed the previous protocol of contacting the families of those students considered to have close contact, and these students will quarantine for the next fourteen days.”

Finneran continued, saying “the health and safety of our school community is our top priority, so we need your assistance. The partnership between home and school is essential. If your child starts showing symptoms or receives a positive test result, we ask that you contact the school. This information will enable us to communicate any future concerns with students considered to have close contact.”

The school will remain 100% virtual for the remainder of the semester, which ends on December 17.

Students will operate on a rotating schedule and use the Microsoft teams.

After school activities, which include all practices and games, are cancelled until further notice.

This includes basketball games scheduled for December 10th and 17th.

