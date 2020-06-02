Bishop England student expelled following racist social media post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, administrators at Bishop England High School announced that a student has been expelled after posting a “threatening racial comment” on social media.

Principal Patrick Finneran said that “the verbiage in [the] post was hostile and demeaning to the African American community, and offensive to all of us.” He said that the student’s parents were contacted, as well as the police. No further details were available.

The school has decided to create a Diversity Task Force, which will work on “ways to stand in solidarity with all ethnicities…and work to find reconciliation and promote justice.”

Finneran went on to say that the post “was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable. We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist or threatening in nature, and we will continue to enforce this.”

The identity of the student has not been disclosed.