Bishop England student selected as 2019-2020 SC Athletic Administrators Association Scholar Athlete

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student from Bishop England High School has been selected as the 2019-2020 South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Scholar Athlete.

The scholarship, which is presented to outstanding male and female senior athletes each year, recognizes the distinguished scholastic, leadership, and citizenship attributes of high school student athletes and the importance of high school athletics in each student’s life.

Bishop England High School student Jarren Charles McCoy was named a finalist along with Jordan Berger of North Myrtle Beach High School.

The SCAAA Scholarship Committee said McCoy has developed an outstanding reputation as a leader among his peers and coaches with stellar scholastic performance, athletic participation, leadership and citizenship.

“Jarren McCoy epitomizes what I believe is the best that Bishop England has to offer in terms of a student athlete,” said Coach Michael Darnell.

State winners will move on to compete for the National Interscholastic Athletic Directors Sectional and National scholarship offerings in the coming month.