Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community confirms all residents and staff tested negative for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop Gadsden tested all 41 residents and 96 staff members at their Read Cloister Skilled Nursing facility this week, and all 137 tests came back negative.

The widespread testing is part of the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) universal testing in nursing facilities policy.

The facility credits their “progressive, proactive steps,” which have been in place since March 2, for keeping the community safe. Those steps include:

Prioritizing and attaining appropriate levels

of PPE for all team members

of PPE for all team members Monitoring resident travel, asking residents

who recently traveled to self-isolate

who recently traveled to self-isolate Canceling Community activities and

programs

programs Closing dining venues and fitness centers

Implementing a no visitor policy

Quarantining health care residents

Asking team members to limit out-of-state travel

Screening all team members and essential

vendors at a central security station

vendors at a central security station Encouraging only medically necessary resident

travel off-campus

travel off-campus Reporting testing and quarantine statistics every

Tuesday

Tuesday Offering personal shopping, meal, and package delivery

Offering virtual activity and fitness programming

Despite the restrictive safety measures, staff are finding ways to keep residents engaged. They are hosting socially distanced happy hours, delivering weekly surprises, and hosting crafting workshops.

Among the entire Bishop Gadsden Community “of more than 500 residents in apartments and cottages, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care, and nearly 400 team members,” only two residents have tested positive. The residents, who both lived in an apartment, returned from a trip abroad on March 3 and were immediately placed in quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” On March 22, the two residents tested positive, which Bishop Gadsden determined was due to their international travel. The strict safety measures in place prevented those residents from spreading the virus throughout the community.

Additionally, Bishop Gadsden was able to prevent any staff from being furloughed or having hours cut by “diligently redeploying affected team embers into new serviec roles.”

Bishop Gadsden President and CEO, Sarah Tipton, said that the residents and staff “have been extremely meticulous in their preventative measures including hand hygiene, wearing masks, and social distancing.” Even as the community in general begins to open up, Tipton says that they will stay “laser focused on exceptional infection control processes.”