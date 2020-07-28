Bishop Gadsden expanding James Island campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community on Tuesday announced plans to expand their James Island campus, using an over $100 million bond provided by the SC Jobs Economic Development Authority (JEDA).

Additions include the construction of a 128-bed healthcare center comprised of 64 skilled nursing care beds, 32 short-term rehab beds, and 32 memory care beds.

The community will also add 11 new beds to the living facilities, for a total of 80 beds.

The expansion is expected to create 104 new jobs.