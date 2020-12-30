Bishop Gadsden retirement community vaccinates residents, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 200 residents and staff at the Bishop Gadsden retirement community on Wednesday received an initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The group was one of the first Lowcountry senior living communities to receive the vaccine, and all eligible health care residents were vaccinated.

The vaccine clinic was held in partnership with CVS health. The next clinic will be January 5, and over 300 remaining team members will be vaccinated.

President and CEO Sarah Tipton released the following statement:

“Seeing our first resident and team members receive the vaccine was not only exciting but also

a very emotional moment. We have been through a great deal this year, and more importantly, we have seen the best of humanity – the patience, the kindness, the flexibility, and the desire to do all we can to support our community. Having our clinical team members who have cared for residents and residents who have been so challenged this year receive the vaccine first was fitting. This is the first wonderful and hopeful step into better days, and we are very thankful to all the scientists and the medical community who have worked so hard to bring us this vaccine.”