LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is coming to the Ladson Exchange Park this spring.

Some of the Lowcountry’s best black-owned food trucks will come together April 23-24 for the two-day event.

There will also be music, vendors, activities, and other entertainment for the whole family.

The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days. Tickets for anyone over age 12 cost $25 and do not include the cost of food.

Participating food trucks include:

  • Peace of Soul Vegan 
  • Bourbon Street Catering 
  • Sweetgrass Foodz 
  • Bits n Bytes 
  • Lason Anchor Grill 
  • Daddy’s Girl Bakery 
  • Chef TR Creations 
  • Soul Sweet 
  • Shantastic Treats 
  • Photo Bomb SC 
  • Luxe Cigar Lounge 
  • Carolina Gamerz 
  • Archery of Charleston 
  • Cocktail Bandits

Click here to purchase tickets.