LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is coming to the Ladson Exchange Park this spring.
Some of the Lowcountry’s best black-owned food trucks will come together April 23-24 for the two-day event.
There will also be music, vendors, activities, and other entertainment for the whole family.
The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days. Tickets for anyone over age 12 cost $25 and do not include the cost of food.
Participating food trucks include:
- Peace of Soul Vegan
- Bourbon Street Catering
- Sweetgrass Foodz
- Bits n Bytes
- Lason Anchor Grill
- Daddy’s Girl Bakery
- Chef TR Creations
- Soul Sweet
- Shantastic Treats
- Photo Bomb SC
- Luxe Cigar Lounge
- Carolina Gamerz
- Archery of Charleston
- Cocktail Bandits
Click here to purchase tickets.