LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is coming to the Ladson Exchange Park this spring.

Some of the Lowcountry’s best black-owned food trucks will come together April 23-24 for the two-day event.

There will also be music, vendors, activities, and other entertainment for the whole family.

The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days. Tickets for anyone over age 12 cost $25 and do not include the cost of food.

Participating food trucks include:

Peace of Soul Vegan

Bourbon Street Catering

Sweetgrass Foodz

Bits n Bytes

Lason Anchor Grill

Daddy’s Girl Bakery

Chef TR Creations

Soul Sweet

Shantastic Treats

Photo Bomb SC

Luxe Cigar Lounge

Carolina Gamerz

Archery of Charleston

Cocktail Bandits

Click here to purchase tickets.