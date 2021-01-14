Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival begins Thursday

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Thursday, Black Ink, a Charleston African American Book Festival, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library, will begin.

Due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, the festival is virtual.

This is the fifth year the annual festival will take place.

It will feature dozens of African American authors, most of them from the Lowcountry.

There will be workshops for authors and programs for readers. The Charleston County Public Library says there will also be ample time for the readers to connect with the authors.

The Black Ink Festival will include hundreds of books for sale, vendor exhibits, and a keynote address.

“The goal is to introduce stories by black authors, diverse stories, to a new audience and some fans. Any reader who is interested we invite them to come out and check it out,” mentioned Black Ink Committee Chair Dijuanna Brockington.

The event is free and will last three days.