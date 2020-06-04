Blessing of the Fleet cancelled

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Mount Pleasant officials announced that the 33rd Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival, originally scheduled for June 28, have been cancelled to mitigate further spread of COVID-19.

Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant, said “while we regret that this decision was necessary, we believe it is the right thing to do for our community.” Event staff has promised that next year’s event, currently scheduled for April 25, 2021, will be “an incredible celebration.”

A private blessing was held on Shem Creek in mid-April, just before shrimping season began.