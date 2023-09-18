CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) members can check out blood pressure kits at all branches thanks to a newly improved partnership with the American Heart Association.

“Around half of American adults have high blood pressure and many don’t even realize it,” CCPL Community Health Worker Ren Ruggiero said.

A new partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) allows blood pressure kits to be checked out at any CCPL branch for free with a library card.

A similar program was launched in November 2022 at three libraries through the WISE Telehealth program. The new program expands access to blood pressure kits to each of Charleston County Public Library’s 18 branches.

The blood pressure kits include a blood pressure cuff, instructions, tracking information, and literature about managing blood pressure. They can be checked out using your library card.

“By checking out a blood pressure monitor kit from your library, you’ll be able to keep track of your blood pressure at home while learning more about healthy blood pressure ranges,” Ruggiero said.

Katie Schumacher, AHA Executive Director, says the goal of this collaboration is to help put an end to undiagnosed high blood pressure.