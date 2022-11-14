CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) members will soon be able to check out blood pressure kits and educational resources thanks to a new partnership with the American Heart Association.

“Meeting people where they are is part of the American Heart Association’s guiding values, and because hypertension is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, patrons at – Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood Library branches will be able to check out blood pressure cuffs and educational resources with clinical referrals,” said officials with the library.

The blood pressure kits include a blood pressure cuff, instructions, tracking information, and literature about managing blood pressure. They can be checked out using your library card.

“Library patrons will have the opportunity to receive blood pressure monitoring education with a Community Health Worker who is employed by CCPL,” the library said. “In addition, the CCPL currently offers a telehealth program targeting women in rural areas as well as diabetes prevention classes for patrons.”

Library leaders said members will be able to meet with the CCPL’s Community Health Worker who can refer them to local clinics for primary and follow-up care.