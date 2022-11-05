CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning.

According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Photo: Cindy Perry

Photo: Cindy Perry

Photo: Cindy Perry

CCSO says the vessel appears to be the same one involved in a Coast Guard rescue earlier this week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources coordinated the removal of the boat.

The Sandcastle is located at 1 Shipwatch Road on Kiawah Island.