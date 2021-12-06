Boaters asked to avoid Shem Creek as Coast Guard, local agencies clean up oil spill

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boaters are being asked to avoid the area of Shem Creek on Monday as crews work to clean up an oil spill that resulted from an overturned boat.

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the Hampton Caroline spilled around 100 gallons of oil into Shem Creek.

The boat was first reported sinking around 9:00 a.m. Monday, but officials believe it began taking on water overnight.

Since then, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Coast Guard have been working with emergency management and HAZMAT crews to clean up the spill.

Crews deployed booms in the area to contain the spill and mitigate its effects.

While officials believe the spill is contained as of Monday afternoon, crews will continue monitoring over the coming days to ensure the oil has been properly cleaned up.