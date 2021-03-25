Boaters rescue distressed swimmer in Wappoo Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders on Thursday were dispatched to Wappoo Creek near Country Club Drive on James Island in reference to a swimmer in distress.

According to the Charleston Fire Department (CFD), the call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m.

CFD says that “initial reports indicated the swimmer entered the water by himself before he started struggling.”

Boaters in the area saw the man and brought him onto their boat, then to a dock. The swimmer was then transported to the hospital.