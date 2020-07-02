Body found in river near Don Holt Bridge identified as missing tow truck driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of William Ellis, the tow truck driver that was knocked off of the don hold bridge following a traffic accident on Wednesday, has been located in the Cooper River near the Don Holt Bridge, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was located in Berkeley County’s jurisdiction.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ellis was stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on the Don Holt Bridge, when a driver struck him and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy who had stopped to assist. The deputy was seriously injured and remains in the hospital. Ellis was unaccounted for, and is believed to have been knocked over the bridge.

The Coast Guard headed the search on Wednesday, assisted by Marine Patrol units and a CCSO helicopter. The search resumed on Thursday.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the body.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to include the identity of the tow truck driver.