Body found in West Ashley pond identified as missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the body of a woman found in a pond as Sharon Wilson (54).

Wilson was reported missing by a friend on October 7. On October 13, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) put out a BOLO for Wilson, reporting that she was last seen on September 27.

On October 14, a body was discovered in a pond off of Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The coroner has not yet identified the cause or manner of death.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

