CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unidentified body was found on Gibbs Road Saturday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered around 1 p.m. near a home on Gibbs Road on Johns Island.

Officials confirmed the subject as deceased.

“The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp with CCSO said. “There is no known danger to the community.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.