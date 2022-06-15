CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a boater that went missing June 14 was recovered June 15 in the Charleston Harbor.

According to the Charleston Police Department, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he decided to take a swim, but was swept away by the current.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and United States Coast Guard searched until nightfall Tuesday and resumed the search the next day.

Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the man’s body was recovered in the Charleston Harbor near the Bttery.

The incident is under investigation.

