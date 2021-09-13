Boeing, Charleston County School District invests $2 million into expanding MUSC school-based mental health resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing and the Charleston County School District invest a combined $2 million investment that will support the expansion of the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness (BCCW) program offerings addressing children’s mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2 million investment will support current school-based wellness offerings while implementing mental health resources for Charleston County schools. Classroom teachers will receive training to help children find coping mechanisms, and MUSC Telehealth will be used to bring high-quality, trauma-focused mental health services to school children.

“Boeing is incredibly proud of this partnership because together we are building off the success of the MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness, the expertise of the Medical University of South Carolina, and the dedication and commitment of the Charleston County School District to students, staff, and families,” says Jennifer Lowe, vice present of National Strategy and Engagement with Boeing. “With this investment, MUSC and the BCCW will be able to dedicate resources to children’s physical and mental health while creating space for Charleston County School District to focus on their core mission of academic achievement.”

MUSC BCCW has implemented programs directly with schools to promote healthy eating, physical activity, and social-emotional learning over the past decade.

“The provision of high-quality mental health services for our students and robust training for our staff is essential to ensuring our children have the tools they need to begin recovery from the impacts of COVID-19,” says Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, CCSD Board of Trustees Chairman. “We know, undoubtedly, that our students have experienced profound loss in many, many ways this past year and we must find ways to join together as a community to wrap our resources and supports around our most important assets- our children.”

MUSC BCCW continues leveraging relationships with schools and state agencies, and using hospital expertise in promoting health and wellness in schools.

“The Boeing Company is once again leading the way in its support of our efforts to address the needs of children through working with schools. They supported our initial work to turn the tide of childhood obesity and have now recognized the current community need, improved mental health services,” says Dr. Janice Key, Executive Director, Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness.