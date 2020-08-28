Boeing donates over $10M to racial justice programs, including Charleston organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing on Friday announced the donation of $10.6 million to 20 different nonprofits “working to address racial equity and social justice in the US.”

Among organizations benefiting from the grant is Turning Leaf Project, which focuses on reducing recidivism through therapy, employment, and job placement. It will receive a $100,000 investment.

The International African American Museum will receive a $250,000 investment to “support the development of education curriculum and programs.”

Boeing “has invested more than $120 million to support underserved communities” over the past five years.

The most recent donation is part of a “multi-year commitment that includes a mix of local and national-level grants aimed at increasing the number of minority and underserved students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, and diversifying the aerospace talent pipeline.”

Boeing president and CEO, David Calhoun, said that in addition to working internally to combat systemic racism, Boeing “[remains] focused on addressing the causes and impacts of racism and social inequality in the communities where our employees live and work.”