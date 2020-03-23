Boeing employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at Boeing South Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed the news early Monday morning.

Boeing says it is providing full support to the teammate and that the worker is in quarantine and receiving necessary treatment.

This is the first case of COVID-19 that has been confirmed at Boeing South Carolina.

In a statement to News 2 the company said, “We have notified our teammates, are conducting thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces, and are following the advice of public health officials.”

“We’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor,” said a company spokesperson. “We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our teammates and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers.”