CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Corporation and the South Carolina Community Loan Fund are partnering to combat the housing crisis in the Lowcountry.

Boeing gave $250,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation, which will go towards two efforts underway by the North Charleston Affordable Housing Initiative.

A portion will fund “local non-profits that provide home repair services to low-income home owners.” Experts believe that giving residents the resources to repair and improve their homes will keep them in their homes.

The other portion of the grant will be used to “facilitate community listening sessions” which will focus on gaining input from stakeholders and “[effectively balancing] the development of new affordable housing while preserving the existing community.”

Coastal Community Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss explained that “preserving communities often starts with stabilizing individual homes.” He continued, saying “ensuring our neighbors can remain in their homes is a powerful way to strengthen community.”