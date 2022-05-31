CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing will host an in-person hiring in North Charleston on Wednesday, June 1.

The event will take place at Boeing’s North Charleston facility, located at 5400 International Boulevard Building 88-815, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Job seekers can apply ahead of time at this link. Representatives will conduct on-the-spot job interviews and same-day contingent job offers will be presented to eligible candidates.

Relocation and signing bonuses will be available for some candidates as well.

Jobs range from aircraft painters, engineers, and technologists to diversity, equity, and inclusion specialists, business analysts, and more.

Candidates of all experience levels are encouraged to apply.