CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Johns Fire District (SJFD) is responding to a multi-vehicle collision with entrapment that shut down a portion of Bohicket Road Thursday evening.

According to SJFD, the road is closed near Sandhill Road after a tree fell on two vehicles.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. and that injuries were reported.

SJFD is asking drivers to avoid the area. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

