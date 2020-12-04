Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Awendaw has issued a boil water advisory on Friday.

Town officials say there was a ‘water issue’ overnight and is the reason for the advisory, which is in effect until further notice.

Citizens are asked not to drink the water without boiling it first.

Officials say you should bring the water to a rolling boil, and let it boil for one minute before allowing it to cool off before using.

There is no word on the source of the boil water advisory. Count on 2 for updates.

