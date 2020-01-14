BOLO: Missing/endangered West Ashley woman

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ethel Jenkins Thompson-Smalls (79).

According to CPD, Thompson-Smalls was last seen at the Chick-fil-A on Magwood Drive in West Ashely around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said that she left the area on foot.

Thompson-Smalls suffers from dementia, and CPD considers her endangered.

She is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5’05” and weighing 165 pounds.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black and white checkered blouse, grey pants, and black shoes, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.