Bomb squad responds to suspicious package call in N. Charleston on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Bomb Squad was called to a suspicious package call in North Charleston on Wednesday.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, authorities responded to 4600 Goer Drive just after 8:00 a.m. for what was reported as a suspicious package.

Officers located the package inside the lobby of a building and moved it outside of hazmat and the bomb squad could investigate.

The results from the X-Ray of the package came back inconclusive and it was destroyed by the bomb team.

