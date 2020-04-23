Bon Secours St. Francis earns national recognition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (BSSF) has earned nursing’s highest honor- a Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center- for the third time in a row.

The Magnet designation is “a national recognition that serves as the gold standard for nursing practice.”

This is the third time BSSF has received the distinction, which “distinguishes hospitals that meet rigorous standards of nursing excellence and demonstrate professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.” According to BSSF, only 2% of hospitals have earned a Magnet designation three times.

Program director, Tanya Lott, said “this achievement shows that we are staying focused on the right things for our patients and teammates, and it means we have embraced what Magnet stands for – excellence in patient care.”