Book sales boomed amid pandemic

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Book sales are soaring at businesses like Blue Bicycle Books.

When asked about his favorite book, owner Jonathan Sanchez said, “I’m always partial to The Catcher in the Rye. I think it’s a little misunderstood. I think sometimes the more people read it the more they really see what an interesting and terrible day that the young man has.”

So far this year books are flying off the shelves with an increase in readers coming into the store.

“Yeah, I mean I think there’s been something going on,” said Sanchez and some books are catching the eyes of readers across the Lowcountry.

“There was a little bit of interest in books like Camus’ The Plague and you know about books about pandemics and you know the Spanish Flu of 1918, 1919’s,” said Sanchez, which can be fitting for easing out of the pandemic, but he says there’s also been an increase in rare book sales.

“I think there’s a little bit of discretionally income where people weren’t going on vacations maybe and things like that,” said Sanchez.

With many people not taking planes, bookstores are connecting people right here in the Lowcountry.

“Charleston is a really good drive destination, and we like to, we’re a local store, we love our local customers, but when you’re on vacation it’s a fun place to hang out,” said Sanchez and it’s the support of locals that has helped keep business booming.

“We have a wonderful restaurant group that buys all of their employees a book every month. It’s been a good year honestly. Tough, but good,” said Sanchez.

Blue Bicycle Books just relaxed its mask mandate.