CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Book lovers beware! You’ll want to attend this upcoming evening of ‘Thrills and Chills’ with four New York Times Bestselling authors in Charleston.

During this event on Oct. 18, the writers will participate in a discussion panel to share their insights in an intimate setting for the audience.

Charleston resident and author Brad Taylor will attend along with Sandra Brown, Robert Crais and Mark Greaney who are known for their suspenseful thrillers and gripping tales.

Doors open for general admission at 6:30 p.m. and cost $100.

After their thrilling discussion, the authors will personalize books- and if guests are really feeling scary- they will be invited to experience a Charleston ghost tour.

The optional ghost tour will be guided by storytellers who master the art of mystery and take guests through an hour-long stroll through Charleston’s historic streets.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the national non-profit Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).

According to a press release, SOWF honors the fallen by taking care of their children with a full education, ensuring student success through a variety of practical programs and services.

For more information about the ‘Thrills and Chills’ book event click here.