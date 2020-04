MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a huge success with their drive-thru strawberry pickup over the past week, Boone Hall announced on Wednesday that they will be discontinuing the operation.

Boone Hall said that they “have reached the point in the season where [the] fields have passed their peak” and the supply is dwindling.

Boone Hall strawberries will still be available at Harris Teeter stores for “a little while longer,” according to a spokesperson.