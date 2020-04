MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Farms is still selling strawberries, despite the cancellation of the annual Strawberry Festival.

Customers can purchase strawberries at a drive-thru, set up in the parking lot of the strawberry patch right off of Highway 17.

Two-quart baskets of strawberries cost $7.99 each and will be delivered to the vehicle. A spokesperson from Boone Hall says that the entire process takes around a minute or less.