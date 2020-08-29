Boone Hall Plantation designs annual corn maze to honor the memory of Willie McRae

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Boone Hall Plantation’s iconic corn maze is a fall staple in the Lowcountry. This year, they want to pay tribute to the man known as “the heart and soul” of Boone Hall Plantation.

Willie McRae, the longtime owner of the plantation, spent his entire life working to preserve it’s majesty. Friends and family say his love for Boone Hall was simply contagious.

Erik Hernandez, Farm Manager at Boone Hall Plantation says McRae was a father figure to him.

“He put me under his wing and started teaching me everything about this farm. He also taught me the love he had for farming and for the land. Now, I have that love. He created that love in me,” says Hernandez.

McRae passed away from a long battle with cancer in April. Just months before, he was awarded The Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

With the annual corn maze approaching, the plantation decided to honor McRae in a big way. Instead of a company logo, his face has now become the design of the maze.

Crews worked for hours today cutting and sculpting the corn field. McRae’s sister, Elizabeth McRae Petersen, wishes she could see his reaction.

“He never liked to take the credit. He would say ‘oh shoot, don’t do my picture. you really would?’ But we’re gonna do it. And I think he would feel very honored,” she says.

Now, from a birds-eye view, his familiar face appears. Showcasing the man who poured his heart and soul into those exact fields.

The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be opening to the public on October 1st. For more details, click here.