Boone Hall Plantation turning historic Cotton Gin House into museum, event space

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Plantation on Thursday announced that renovations have begun on a historic building, which officials plan to turn into a multi-use space.

Via Boone Hall

The Cotton Gin House — believed to date back to the 1850’s — will keep its historic exterior, but will be completely renovated inside.

Plans include a hospitality and welcome center addition, a first-floor museum and gift shop, and a second-floor event space.

Principal architect, Hank D’Antonio, said that the finished product “will add to the continued history of Boone Hall and will be able to be used and enjoyed by both the community and visitors for years to come.”

The project is expected to be complete by early 2023.