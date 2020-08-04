Boone Hall releases statement on Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds wedding venue regret

Actor Ryan Reynolds and entertainer Blake Lively, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ryan Reynolds opened up recently about his and Blake Lively’s decision to host their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall Plantation, a former slave plantation.

In an interview with FastCompany, Reynolds acknowledged that at the time, all they saw

“was a wedding venue on Pinterest.” Looking back, they saw “a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

He said the decision is “impossible to reconcile” and “something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.” He added that “repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Boone Hall released the following statement in response:

“We treasure all our relationships with couples that have chosen to get married at Boone Hall, and, when needed, respond to them in private, honest, and personal discussions to address any concerns they may have. The discussions are heartfelt as we want to listen and put love and respect at the center of any issues that arise. We will always work to be a part of the solution for our couples, not a part of the problem.”