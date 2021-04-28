Boone Hall Strawberry Festival offering free admission opening night with canned goods donation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Boone Hall Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday, after 2020’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

On opening night, Boone Hall is offering free admission with the donation of three canned goods, which will be donated to East Cooper Community Outreach.

Those who do not bring canned goods can pay $10 at the door for a wristband, which will get them admission to festival rides. The Family Festival will not be open on Thursday.

The event runs through May 2 and tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door.