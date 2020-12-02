Boone Hall ‘Winter Wonderland’ happening this Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Farms will host a Winter Wonderland this Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Families are invited to enjoy socially distanced holiday fun including s’mores, a fire pit, food trucks, local vendors, and a selection of live Christmas trees.

Some special guests such as Santa, Princesses Anna and Elsa (Frozen), Jesse from Toy Story, and Spiderman, will be on site to celebrate the holiday season.

There won’t be any reindeer, but Boone Hall has got the next best thing: baby goats!

Admission is $5.00 per person, but those who purchase a Christmas tree will have $5 deducted from the price of the tree.

The event will be located behind the Boone Hall Farms Christmas Tree Stand at 2434 N. Highway 17.

An added bonus: the event will also be a drop off location for Toys for Tots!