CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Bosch Plant is hosting a hiring event to fill various positions at the Dorchester Road location.

The in-person event will take place Saturday, January 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8101 Dorchester Road.

Available positions include maintenance technicians, manufacturing technicians, and semi-skilled operators.

Bosch offers “competitive wages, an enhanced company bonus program, paid time off, health insurance, 401K,” and more.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Those applying for manufacturing and maintenance technician positions should bring a résumé.