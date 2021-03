Boston head coach Scott Spinelli, right, talks with Boston guard Jay Heath (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired Earl Grant from the College of Charleston as its men’s basketball coach.

Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season.

Grant had a 127-89 record in seven seasons with the Cougars.

They won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and tournament championship in 2018.

The school was one of 21 Division I schools with players selected in each of the past two NBA drafts.