Bow ties to face masks: local company sews face masks for hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Brackish, a local Charleston-based company known for it’s feather bow ties has switched production into making hand sewn face masks that will be donated to local hospitals.

Co-founder of Brackish, Jeff Plotner said the mission began when he found out seamstresses working at Brackish were sewing face masks on their own, after hours.

“We talked to them a little bit about it and we fine-tuned the process and we figured we have the skillset and the resources here so why don’t we do something to try and help the medical community,” said Plotner.

Brackish began sewing face masks Tuesday, March 24th.

When customers purchase items, part of the money is going to fund the supplies needed to make the masks.

” We’ve also had people calling just wanting to donate just wanting to help out. It’s really a great way to see how the community comes together in a very tough time like this,” said Plotner.

Plotner says Brackish will continue to make masks as they are needed and hopes to make at least 1,000 to donate.