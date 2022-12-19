LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation revealed the dog was tied up in the backyard of a Nestwood Street home in the Woodside Manor community when it broke free and attacked the 10-year-old while he was walking in the street.

“The boy was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for treatment of bite injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening,” the sheriff’s office said.

The dog – described only as a “mixed breed” – was seized and its owner was issued two citations for animal at large and no proof of rabies vaccination.

The boy’s condition is unknown.