Breaking down the controversy of the Bees Ferry Road Billboard

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Controversy over the Bees Ferry Road billboard has been brewing since October of 2019. West Ashley residents say that it seems like a never ending battle.

However, some are still unaware of the reasons why residents have pushed against the billboard proposal. Beyond the overall look of the structure, brightness, wildlife concern; it really boils down to the character of Bees Ferry Road.

In the last few months, over 1,000 residents signed a petition against Adams Outdoor Advertising’s proposal to build their billboard closer to the road.

Since the chunk of land near the Charleston County Landfill that the billboard would sit on is considered an “Industrial Zone,” billboards are completely allowed. Adams say that they have a job to do, and that means the billboard must be built.

What was up to question was where the billboard could sit. That was decided by Charleston County Council last month when they voted down the proposal 5-4.

A few weeks later, Adams decided to re-apply. This time around they want to work with residents to try and find a happy medium.

However, many residents say that their concern doesn’t lie within that one singular billboard; it’s with the precedent that the sign could set. They are concerned that many other billboards will follow suit.

West Ashley resident LaDon Paige proposed an amendment request to change the text of Zoning Ordinance 9.11.5 that says that billboards must be at least 500 feet away from eachother. The proposal would change the distance to 1,000 feet.

Tonight, the Planning Committee voted the proposal through to 1st reading; which will be on February 25th. 2nd reading will be on March 10th, and 3rd will be on March 26th.

While the road has been long, an end may be in sight.