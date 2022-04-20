CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways and Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Wednesday announced the addition of a nonstop route from Charleston to New York.

Flights will run daily from CHS to Westchester County Airport (HPN) beginning June 28. The route will operate on a new Airbus A220 with 46 first-class seats, according to the airport.

HPN is just outside of White Plains New York, about 30 miles north of New York City.

Chair of the Aviation Authority, Helen Hill, said that the new route is “the latest example of our Breeze partnership growing significantly in just the first year of their operations.” CHS Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey agreed, saying “with tremendous demand to get to the New York area and Connecticut, we believe daily nonstop [flights] to White Plains will be a home run for the Charleston region.”

Tickets start at just $79 each way and are now available for purchase.