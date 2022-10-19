CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways and Charleston International Airport on Wednesday announced new nonstop routes to four destinations, including Cincinnati, Ohio.

Starting February 8, Breeze will launch nonstop routes from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fares start at $39.

The airline will also launch three one-stop, no plane change BreezeThru routes from CHS in March.

Those flights will provide services to Tulsa, Oklahoma (starting March 1, operating Wednesdays and Saturdays), Huntsville, Alabama (starting March 2, operating Thursdays and Sundays), and Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas (starting March 3). Fares for those flights start at $69.

“These new flight additions by Breeze are welcomed strategic developments that provide more options for travelers to get to the mid-west and beyond,” said Elliott Summey, Charleston International Airport CEO and Executive Director. “We expect the flights to be very popular.”

Tickets can be purchased at flybreeze.com