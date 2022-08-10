NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast.

This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah.

“Research tells us the Lowcountry is a popular destination for west coast travelers. Phoenix has been a focus market for inbound and outbound service for several years, and we’re excited to expand access for passengers traveling to and from California,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and Chair of the Aviation Authority.

The new nonstop route additions bring the total cities served from Charleston to 21. Breeze Airways also announced its plans to expand its fleet this year.

Fares start at $89 and the new services begin on November 2.