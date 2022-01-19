Breeze Airways bringing Airbus A220 to Charleston

Breeze Airways is adding its new Airbus A220 aircraft to some existing routes ahead of announcing new longer routes for the aircraft type (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced that the Airbus A220 will debut in Charleston this summer.

Beginning May 4, the aircraft will begin routes to Tampa, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; Richmond, Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Huntsville, Alabama.

With the addition of the A220, Breeze will introduce a new and improved travel experience. Flyers will be able to purchase the airline’s “Nicest” fair, with first class seating.

The A220 will have between 12 and 36 first-class seats, 80 standard-legroom seats, and between 10 and 45 extra-legroom seats.

Charleston County Airport CEO Elliott Summey said that the A220 is “one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft of its size that has ever been manufactured.”

He continued, saying “from Charleston, the A220 can fly to the west coast, Caribbean, and South America,” which creates more diversified opportunities for cities like Charleston.”