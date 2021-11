CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering one-way flights out of Charleston for as little as $29 as part of their Cyber Monday sale.

The promotion includes trips to cities in Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Louisiana to name a few.

Return flights, in some cases, can also be booked for the $29 fare.

Eligible dates are December 2, 2021 through December 13, 2021 and January 4, 2021 through February 14, 2021.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on November 29.

Click here to book.